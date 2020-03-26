Master Trailer: Reason Why Makers Of The Vijay Starrer Didn’t Release The Trailer on 25th March!

Vijay's Master is undoubtedly the much-anticipated movie of the year. The movie makers who were already in a dilemma with the audio launch and movie release date, are now in a turmoil to fix its trailer release date. The trailer was supposed to release yesterday, i.e on 25th March, but was postponed in wake of growing concerns over the Coronavirus pandemic. And the 21 days nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created more trouble for the makers.

Usually, Kollywood stars like Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Ajith release their trailers simultaneously at theatres for the fans. Well, the new release date for the trailer has not yet been confirmed, and if the pandemic condition continues, the makers might have to skip the theatrical release of the Master trailer.

Also, the recent release of the single Andha Kanna Paathaakaa from the movie didn't get the expected attention of the audience. Crooned by the celebrated singer-composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the peppy love couldn't match its run with the Vaathi Coming song.

Well, as per the latest buzz, the release of the film, Master has been postponed to June 2020. Directed by Lokesh Kanagarj, the movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal in supporting roles. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

All India Lockdown: Vijay's Master Postponed To June 2020?