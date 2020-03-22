    For Quick Alerts
      CONFIRMED: Master Trailer To Release On This Date; Details Inside!

      Master, the upcoming Vijay starring action thriller is all set to have a grand release once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed the release date of the much-awaited Master trailer. Reportedly, the official trailer of the movie will be released on March 25, 2020.

      According to the latest updates, the Master trailer will be released on March 25, Wednesday at 5 PM, through the official social media pages of the cast and crew members of the project. The team members are expected to make an official announcement on the same, once the Janta Curfew in the country is over.

      Expectations are riding high on the Master trailer, especially after the release of the highly interesting album which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The trade experts suggest that the official trailer of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has all the chances to break the pre-existing records of the Tamil film industry.

      Earlier, it was reported that the Master trailer will be released today (March 22, Sunday) at 5 PM. But according to the reports, the team decided to postpone the trailer release due to the Janta curfew in the country. The release of the Vijay starrer, which was originally slated to be released on April 9, 2020, is also been postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

