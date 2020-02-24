Master Update: Not Chennai, The Audio Launch Of Vijay Starrer To Happen In Coimbatore?

Vijay's upcoming film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year and has therefore been in the news for the longest time. With each passing day, we have been getting updates about the much-awaited action-thriller and the latest piece of information is regarding its grand audio launch event.

Unlike what's been reported in the media earlier, the audio launch of Master won't be taking place in Chennai. Instead, the event will happen in Coimbatore reportedly on March 10. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who plays a crucial role in the film, announced this news while attending a college function in Coimbatore recently.

The crowd went into a frenzy as soon as Shanthanu revealed that the Master team will be arriving in Coimbatore for the audio launch. Reportedly, the makers of Vijay starrer had decided to organize the event at Hindustan college in Chennai. But they weren't granted permission by the college authorities as per a timesofindia.com report. Hence, the audio launch is now happening in Coimbatore which is Vijay's hometown.

Fans across India are looking forward to the launch event as the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema will be delivering a speech wherein he is expected to address the income tax raid controversy as well. For those unaware, the actor was recently summoned by income tax officials over alleged tax evasion charges and his Chennai residence was also raided.

Coming back to Master, currently, the filming is going on at a brisk pace in and around Chennai city. Apart from Vijay, the action-thriller features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead but he's playing the role of an antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya, and Azhagan Perumal are also a part of the much-awaited film which is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020.

Master Audio Launch Cancelled? Might Leave Vijay's Fans Disappointed

Soorarai Pottru vs Master: Suriya Avoids Box Office Clash With Vijay