      Master: Vijay And Team To Wrap Up The Shoot Today

      Master, the action thriller that features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema in 2020. The filming of the movie, which marks Vijay's first collaboration with the Kaithi fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been under progress for some time now.

      However, the latest reports suggest that Vijay and the team are all set to wrap up the filming of Master today (February 29, Saturday). Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is appearing as the main antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, thus marking his first-ever onscreen collaboration with Tamil cinema's Thalapathy.

