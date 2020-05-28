Master: Vijay Fans Are Unhappy With The Co-Writer's Revelations!

Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema, is all set to have a grand release once the lockdown comes to an end. In a recent interview given to a popular media, Rathna Kumar, the co-writer of Master had revealed some highly exciting details about the project.

The co-writer revealed that the interval punch of the Lokesh Kanagaraj is nothing like we have seen before in the Tamil film industry. He also added that Vijay's dialogue in that particular scene will definitely impress the audiences, especially his die-hard fans. He also hinted that the Thalapathy's character in the movie is similar to his real-life persona. However, the Vijay fans are unhappy with Rathna Kumar's revelations about Master.

Several die-hard fans of Vijay recently took to social media and expressed their disappointment over the team members revealing too many details about Master. The Vijay fans feel that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is getting over-exposed with all these revelations, which will gradually end the current excitement over the film even much before its release.

This opinion of the fans is backed by several Tamil cinema lovers, who feel that the makers should now refrain from revealing further details about the movie. In the meanwhile, the fans have also requested the makes to reveal the official trailer of Master as soon as possible, as the they have been eagerly waiting for it from the past couple of months.

Master, which features Vijay in the role of John Durairaj aka JD Master, marks the Thalapathy's first association with director Lokesh Kanaagaraj. He will also share the screen with the talented actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in the movie. Malavika Mohanan has appeared as the female lead opposite Vijay in Master, which features Andrea Jeremiah and Santhanu Bhagyaraj in the pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the project.

