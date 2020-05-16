Master: Vijay’s Film Likely To Hit The Screens On Navratri

TN Government’s Decision

Last week, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had sought permission from the Tamil Nadu government to allow them to carry out post-production works of movies. Replying to TFPC and FEFSI's application, the TN government gave its nod on May 8, and informed that the post-production work can begin from May 11.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Begins Post-Production Work

After TN government's decision, Shankar was the first one to start post-production work of his film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Following his footsteps, Lokesh too began the post-production work of his film, Master. The director confirmed the news on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Go ahead, make my day #MASTER #POSTPRODUCTION."

Master’s New Release Date Update

Ever since the Vijay-starrer got postponed, Thalapathy fans can't keep calm to watch the film in theatres. The new report published in a leading web portal, states that the release of Master might be pushed to October (Navratri). However, the makers have not yet confirmed their plans.

About Master

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. It also stars Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others as the supporting cast. The music of Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are handling cinematography and editing respectively.