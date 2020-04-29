Master Will Be A Complete Treat For The Fans Of Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Master, the upcoming action thriller will hit the theaters immediately after the lockdown comes to an end. The highly anticipated movie features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, and talented actor Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed some interesting details about Master, to the much excitement of the Tamil cinema audiences.

The director, who recently joined the renowned social media platform Instagram, was talking in a live chat with his fans and followers. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master will be a complete treat for the audiences, especially the die-hard fans of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also hinted that the Vijay starrer is an out and out action thriller, but is totally different from his earlier outings Maanagaram and Kaithi. Unlike his previous films, Master is majorly shot in the night, which gives the movie a unique mood. Lokesh Kanagaraj also stated that it will not be a typical mass film featuring Thalapathy Vijay.