Mayakkam Enna Actress Richa Gangopadhyay On Leaving Showbiz: You Always Have Choices In Life

No Regrets

Richa Gangopadhyay expressed her happiness about Mayakkam Enna completing 9 years and tweeted, "Wow....I can't believe it's already been #9YearsOfMayakkamEnna . I guess I took a page out of that story in "real" life, by leaving "reel" life to pursue other passions and change my career track altogether! No regrets. In fact, no regrets about anything in life so far :)."

Richa On Changing Her Career Path

For the unversed, Richa left acting and changed her career path completely by pursuing a career in marketing. Revealing about that, the actress wrote, "Did you know that I actually fell in love with marketing and brand management while I was an actress? It's what fueled my passion to pursue my MBA for those wondering why I left. Yes, it IS possible to have dreams other than being a famous movie star, believe it or not!"

The Actress On Falling In Love With Joe Langella

Talking about finding the love of her life, Richa Gangopadhyay shared her love story. The Osthe actress tweeted, "In the process, I found lifelong companionship unexpectedly from my classmate-turned-husband. I reconnected on a deeper level with friends I had lost touch with while I was in India. A great decision to pursue films...but even better decision to leave to pursue my true passion!"

Richa Gangopadhyay Says, “Take Risks”

The actress in her tweet said that taking risks in life is the key rule to achieve your goals. Richa tweeted, "You always have choices in life. Take risks. Be open. Your decisions aren't set in stone, your dreams and goals will keep evolving as you do. 34 yr old Richa has very different interests and lifestyle preferences than 24 yr old Richa. And I love my life now."

Richa Thanks Fans

Richa thanked her fans for loving her throughout her filmi career and wrote, "Thank you all for watching my films, appreciating my work, continuing to support me after I've left and celebrating me after all these years! Very grateful to every one of you, without whom I wouldn't have had a short but successful film career. #HappyThanksgiving from Oregon."

Richa Says Joe Is My Yamini

Specially for Mayakkam Enna fans, Richa Gangopadhyay revealed that she is Karthik (Dhanush's character) in real life while her husband Joe is Yamini. While concluding the series of tweets, she wrote, "And for all you Mayakkam Enna fans, in real life, I am Karthik and Joe is my Yamini Face with tears of joy. He's always supported me no matter what- 4 years together, even though just 1 year married- and that's the kind of companionship I wish for anyone else out there looking for a life partner."