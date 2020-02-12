Meera Mithun Recreates Garmi Song To Impress Varun Dhawan; Watch Video

Tamil industry sensation Meera Mithun has posted a video of herself recreating Street Dancer 3D's sensuous song Garmi on her YouTube channel Movements Alive. The former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant recreated Nora Fatehi's song just to impress Varun Dhawan.

Sharing the recreated version of Garmi, Meera Mithun took to Twitter and wrote, "For the love of @Varun_dvn Garmi @MovementsAlive Check out the link below for the garmi moves by me"

For the love of @Varun_dvn 💋

Garmi 🔥 @MovementsAlive

Check out the link below for the garmi moves by me 🤪https://t.co/GBZXzNUklY@pinkvilla pic.twitter.com/LcrC0Fjfnh — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) February 11, 2020

Well, in the video, one can see, Meera doing sensual dance moves on the catchy beats of Garmi song. Meera is indeed looking attractive and her expressions are just beautiful.

Coming back to Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D, Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan had stolen the limelight with their solid performance. The Remo D'Souza's directorial venture also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Meera Mithun is an Indian model-actress who has worked in Tamil films. After making a debut in Tamil film, 8 Thottakkal (2017), Meera worked in films like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari.

She has also appeared in reality shows like Jodi Number One - Season 8 and Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

