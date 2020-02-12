    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meera Mithun Recreates Garmi Song To Impress Varun Dhawan; Watch Video

      By
      |

      Tamil industry sensation Meera Mithun has posted a video of herself recreating Street Dancer 3D's sensuous song Garmi on her YouTube channel Movements Alive. The former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant recreated Nora Fatehi's song just to impress Varun Dhawan.

      Meera Mithun and Varun Dhawan

      Sharing the recreated version of Garmi, Meera Mithun took to Twitter and wrote, "For the love of @Varun_dvn Garmi @MovementsAlive Check out the link below for the garmi moves by me"

      Well, in the video, one can see, Meera doing sensual dance moves on the catchy beats of Garmi song. Meera is indeed looking attractive and her expressions are just beautiful.

      Coming back to Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D, Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan had stolen the limelight with their solid performance. The Remo D'Souza's directorial venture also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva in lead roles.

      Meanwhile, Meera Mithun is an Indian model-actress who has worked in Tamil films. After making a debut in Tamil film, 8 Thottakkal (2017), Meera worked in films like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari.

      Meera Mithun

      She has also appeared in reality shows like Jodi Number One - Season 8 and Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

      Also Read : Meera Mithun's Raunchy Photo Takes Social Media By Storm, Fans Stunned

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X