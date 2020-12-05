Meera Mitun’s 5 Controversial Tweets That Made Headlines In 2020

Meera Mitun Asked PM To Make Her CM

In June 2020, the Tamil Nadu government had eased some restrictions in the state. However, due to the rise in positive cases, TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had imposed the lockdown again in major hotspots. Miffed with the state government's decision, Meera Mitun had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make her CM. She wrote, "Worthless Govt ! TN at its peek destruction @PMOIndia Dissolve the govt immediately. Pass an ordinance, Make me CM. I challenge in a week I bring whole situation in control,save people lives,1month all criminals will be in Jail,3months corruption free,6 months raise indianeconomy." "TN Ministers are at fraudulences. I want to save my motherland, I cannot see it getting destroyed. I do really mean the below tweet @narendramodi Give me a chance. I shall prove thee ! I have done Bsc Microbiology, Msc Biotechnology, experience in research, administration, IT," she added.

Meera Mitun Supported Karan Johar In Nepotism Debate

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, people had trolled filmmaker Karan Johar for endorsing nepotism in Bollywood. Amidst all the hatred on Twitter, Meera Mitun had come in support of KJo and mistakenly called him a ‘journalist'. She tweeted, "Well yea idk why @karanjohar is tagrgetted ?! He s a journalist, he has done his job perfectly well on honest grounds as far as I have watched his shows , interviews and speeches . Watever starkids @sonamakapoor @aliaa08 has spoke is their opinion on the show." (sic)

Meera Slammed Trisha

In July 2020, Meera Mitun had made headlines by slamming actress Trisha Krishnan on Twitter. She targeted Trisha and accused of ‘copying' her style in photoshoots. The self-proclaimed supermodel wrote, "Tis s gonna be my last warning to you @trishtrashers. Next time I see, you photoshop ur picture with features of mine including hair, morphing to, look like me, you will be under serious legal allegation . You know what ur doing, Well ur conscience knows. Grow Up! Get a Life." (sic)

Meera Mitun On Suriya & Vijay Fans

For the unversed, Meera had targeted Suriya and Vijay fans and said that whenever she posts about her achievements, the actors' fans troll her with abusive words. In the video message on Twitter, she had challenged the fans to use the same words against Suriya's actress-wife Jyotika and Vijay's wife Sangeetha. She even threatened to post abusive tweets against the star wives, if their fans don't stop.

When Meera Mitun Slammed Sanam Shetty

When Sanam Shetty lashed out at Meera Mitun for her comments on Suriya and Vijay's wives, the controversial diva had shared a picture of Sanam with Joe Michael. She called the duo criminal and said that they will have to go to jail for spreading false information. Meera even claimed that she was dethroned from the title of Miss South India 2016 due to Sanam Shetty's illegal affair with the event's chairman Ajit Ravi. She tweeted, "The rumour spread that my crown has been dethroned , last year announced by Mr.Ajit Ravi. But the UTv channel of Mr.Ajit Ravi has mentioned four years ago I was dethroned from the crown bec his illegal affair sanam would have fought with him for the crown , rest is history." (sic)