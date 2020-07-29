    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meera Mitun Accuses Kamal Haasan Of Being Casteist

      By
      |

      Actress and self-proclaimed supermodel Meera Mitun has always been trying to create a sensation on social media by targeting renowned celebrities. A few days ago, she accused Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh of copying her in their photoshoots. Post that, she also accused Trisha of conspiring against her. Meera also claimed that Trisha was the one who got her removed from Yennai Arindhaal and Petta. Now, Meera's next target is actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

      Recently, Meera Mitun shared screenshots of Kamal Haasan's tweets where the actor stated that he doesn't endorse his caste. She also posted a photo of his old tweet, in which he had backed Trisha, who was criticised for supporting PETA during the Jallikattu Protest.

      Meera Mitun and Kamal Haasan

      Meera Mitun tweeted, "Oru Nooluku @trishtrashers prachanai enradhum , innoru nool @ikamalhaasan kural kodutagiyadhu, but adhae nool @ikamalhaasan bigboss show la, en penmaiku prachani podhu kural kodukadhadu yen ?! Na Nool jadhi illadhadu danae! #castism #Periyar #jaibheem @Udhaystalin @mkstalin."

      Meeras tweets

      In the tweet, Meera Mitun stated that Kamal Haasan supported Trisha because of the caste. She accused Kamal Haasan of not supporting her during Bigg Boss Tamil 3, citing caste differences. Well, her allegations on the superstar are quite serious and it will leave his fans angry.

      Earlier, Meera Mitun had slammed Malavika Mohanan, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for bagging projects on the basis of favouritism. She also called them a product of nepotism. Meera feels that outsiders should get equal opportunities in the showbiz industry.

      Also Read : Meera Mitun Targets Malavika Mohanan, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan; Calls Them A Product Of Nepotism

      The actress is quite furious on Twitter and often shares her opinion over sensational issues of the country. She had also tagged PM Narendra Modi when the COVID-19 cases were increasing rapidly in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, her recent statement on Kamal Haasan has given a topic of discussion for netizens.

      Also Read : Meera Mitun Bashes Trisha In A Video; Says Nepotism In Kollywood Is Based On Caste

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X