Meera Mitun Accuses Kamal Haasan Of Being Casteist

Actress and self-proclaimed supermodel Meera Mitun has always been trying to create a sensation on social media by targeting renowned celebrities. A few days ago, she accused Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh of copying her in their photoshoots. Post that, she also accused Trisha of conspiring against her. Meera also claimed that Trisha was the one who got her removed from Yennai Arindhaal and Petta. Now, Meera's next target is actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

Recently, Meera Mitun shared screenshots of Kamal Haasan's tweets where the actor stated that he doesn't endorse his caste. She also posted a photo of his old tweet, in which he had backed Trisha, who was criticised for supporting PETA during the Jallikattu Protest.

Meera Mitun tweeted, "Oru Nooluku @trishtrashers prachanai enradhum , innoru nool @ikamalhaasan kural kodutagiyadhu, but adhae nool @ikamalhaasan bigboss show la, en penmaiku prachani podhu kural kodukadhadu yen ?! Na Nool jadhi illadhadu danae! #castism #Periyar #jaibheem @Udhaystalin @mkstalin."

In the tweet, Meera Mitun stated that Kamal Haasan supported Trisha because of the caste. She accused Kamal Haasan of not supporting her during Bigg Boss Tamil 3, citing caste differences. Well, her allegations on the superstar are quite serious and it will leave his fans angry.

Earlier, Meera Mitun had slammed Malavika Mohanan, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan for bagging projects on the basis of favouritism. She also called them a product of nepotism. Meera feels that outsiders should get equal opportunities in the showbiz industry.

The actress is quite furious on Twitter and often shares her opinion over sensational issues of the country. She had also tagged PM Narendra Modi when the COVID-19 cases were increasing rapidly in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, her recent statement on Kamal Haasan has given a topic of discussion for netizens.

