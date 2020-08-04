Meera Mitun Calls Vijay & Suriya Fans 'The Most Cruel Racist'; Supports #BlackLivesMatter

After targeting Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Kamal Haasan, Meera Mitun has now started attacking other Kollywood stars Vijay and Suriya. It all started when she took Thala Ajith's side and the Kollywood celebs' fans started trolling the controversial diva on social media.

Meera Mitun had shared a video on Twitter of screenshots in which Vijay and Suriya fans have allegedly abused her on WhatsApp. She wrote, "After @Suriya_offl fans, now I have @actorvijay fans abusing me, also since I supported #Ajithkumar , stop defaming the gentleman. @chennaipolice_ @NCWIndia If continued, I ll expose you both @Suriya_offl @actorvijay phone numbers to the public, will make you taste your own karma." (sic)

She also called out Vijay and Suriya for spoiling young generation of Tamil Nadu. In another tweet, Meera wrote, "This #KollywoodMafia has spoiled all the young generation of TN and TN which is famous for intelligent brains is now reduced to this level. Shame on @actorvijay @Suriya_offl." (sic)

But now, Meera Mitun has posted a couple of pictures in which she supported the popular campaign #BlackLivesMatter. She criticised Vijay and Suriya fans for being cruel and passing racist comments on her. Mentioning the same in her tweet, Meera Mitun wrote, "This pic of mine is mocked,a milestone in my fashion career, an international photoshoot, also done fa a social cause #BlackLivesMatter The most cruel racist are @actorvijay and @Suriya_offl fans, TN has no morality to talk about #racism @News18TamilNadu @vikramGalatta." (sic)

Well, Meera Mitun's comments on Vijay and Suriya fans are indeed serious and thought provoking. After all, both the actors are considered as one of the greatest influencers of young Tamil audience. Thus, it's interesting to see how Vijay and Suriya will react to such claims made by Meera Mitun!

