Meera Mitun Finds Genuine Pal In Kollywood, Says Vishal Is Her True Friend ‘Inspite Of Nepotism’

Nowadays, Meera Mitun is making the headlines with her back-to-back allegations against renowned Kollywood celebs like Trisha, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh and others. The actress and self-proclaimed model claimed that nepotism in Kollywood is based on casteism. Meera often receives backlash from netizens for her sensational comments over certain celebs in the Tamil film industry. As per her claims, she doesn't have friends in the industry. But as per her latest tweets, we feel that she has finally got a genuine friend In Kollywood.

Meera Mitun recently shared a couple of pictures with actor Vishal on Twitter and said that she considers him as her genuine friend in Kollywood. On the occasion of International Friendship Day, Meera wished Vishal and wrote, "Happy Friendship Day @VishalKOfficial . A true genuine friend in kollywood."

In another tweet, Meera Mitun mentioned that Vishal is her true friend and despite being a product of nepotism, he maintains a perfect balance in their friendship. Meera further wrote, "A true friend inspite of nepotism I know he also a product of nepotism but still he is a good friend who wanted to maintain the balance, there were forces like #KollywoodMafia which ensured that he doesn't help non nepotistic ppl eventhough his wish was to help @VishalKOfficial."

However, Vishal has not yet reacted to Meera Mitun's lovely words for him. For those who don't know, earlier this week, Meera Mitun had targeted Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh for copying her style. She also called Trisha a product of nepotism and that she got her success due to her father's caste. Meera also alleged that Trisha had removed her from films like Petta and Namma Veettu Pillai.

Apart from that, Meera Mitun also attacked Kamal Haasan for not being fair towards her during Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and called him a 'casteist'. Despite her serious allegations, none of the stars have reacted to it.

