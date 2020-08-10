Meera Mitun Lashes Out At Vijay And Suriya Yet Again After Bharathiraja Condemns Her Statements

Meera Mitun has been at the receiving end of netizens' wrath lately, for her remarks against Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya and their wives. The fans and followers of the actors and several celebs have been slamming the self-proclaimed model for her serious statements, which many claim were given to gain public attention.

Earlier this morning, director Bharathiraja shared a few copies of his statement regarding the issue, wherein he condemned Meera's act of tarnishing Vijay and Suriya's hard-earned reputation for self-gain. Well now, the actress has reacted to his statements on Twitter.

In one of the tweets, she wrote that she respects Bharathiraja being a senior director, and asked why the film industry (Kollywood) was being partial towards male actors and not female artists like her Chinmayi Sripada and yesteryear actress Rekha. Meera wrote, "As a senior director and elderly man, my respect are always thr, why #Kollywood has this partiality to defend the male actors but when it comes to female's in the field all keep a great silence, be it for me, or @Chinmayi, yesteryear actor #REKHA. Hope Kollywood is not a den only MALE."

As a senior director & elderly man,my respect are always thr,why #Kollywood has this partiality to defend the male actors but when it comes to female's in the field,all keep a great silence,be it for me, @Chinmayi,yesteryear actor #REKHA .Hope Kollywood is not a den of only MALE https://t.co/PbudnASTeV — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

In another tweet, responding to Bharathiraja's statement that she is doing all the blame game just for the sake of fame, Meera wrote that he should call the actors and ask them what they have caused her on social media in the name of fan club heads, rather her as a bad person to the society. She wrote, "I don't do anything for fame, Stop portraying me as bad to the society being a senior citizen of India. Please give a call to @actorvijay @Suriya_offl and enquire what all they have done till date harassing me on social media with Rowdyism in the name of fan club heads."

I don't do anything for fame, Stop portraying me as bad to the society being a senior citizen of India . Please give a call to @actorvijay @Suriya_offl and enquire what all they have done till date harassing me on social media with Rowdyism in the name of fan club heads. https://t.co/PbudnASTeV — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

Recently, Meera Mitun made a serious allegation against Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, while responding to an ardent fan of the actor who slammed her. She wrote, "Preachings & blessings by @actorvijay makes his fan post these videos. But vijay fans you know I have the details of #jasonvijay Canadian nights."(sic)

For the unversed, Vijay fans have filed a complaint against Meera Mitun demanding a public apology for defaming the actor, which they claim she did for fame. To this, the actress responded that she would not apologise.

