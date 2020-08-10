    For Quick Alerts
      Meera Mitun Says She Was Dethroned From Miss South India 2016 Due To Sanam Shetty’s Illegal Affair!

      Meera Mithun has surely become the attention of netizens, but for all the wrong reasons. After slamming Kollywood superstar Suriya, Vijay and their wives, the actress has now changed her focus towards Sanam Shetty.

      Recently, Meera shared a picture of Sanam Shetty with Joe Michael and called the duo criminals, and said that the Katham Katham actress will have to go to jail for sharing false information about her on social media.

      She wrote, "The criminal who is in association with this female, I see this female has been going about talking illicit false info on me. I have been forgiving yu so long jus bec ur a woman (even though you are criminal Well if it's to be that you also have to go to jail. You can keep talking."

      Meera also alleged that she was dethroned from the title of Miss South India 2016 because of Sanam's interference and illegal affair with Ajit Ravi, the chairman of Pegasus, who conducted the show. She wrote, "The rumour spread that my crown has been dethroned, last year announced by Mr Ajith Ravi. But the Utv channel of Mr Ravi has mentioned four years ago I was dethroned from the crown bec his illegal affair sanam woud have fought with him for the crown..rest is history."(sic)

      For the uninitiated, Meera was officially uncrowned from the title on charges of misconduct and fraudulent activities. Following her dethroning, the first runner up of Miss South India 2016, Sanam Shetty was crowned with the title.

      On a related note, Sanam had shared a video a few days back condemning Meera's remark on Suriya and his wife Jyotika. Sanam said that the Graghanam actress should stop mocking the genuine efforts of Surya and Jyotika as they help thousands of underprivileged children through their foundation.

      Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 18:14 [IST]
