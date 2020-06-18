Meera Mitun Says Tamil Nadu Government Is ‘Worthless’; Asks PM To Make Her The CM

Novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. Despite having a good recovery rate, India has been reporting around 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases every day. While the government is trying to ease the lockdown to save the economy, the cases in India are rising rapidly.

Tamil Nadu government had eased some restrictions in the state but due to an increase in positive cases, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami again imposed the lockdown in major hotspots in the state. Disappointed with TN government's work, Bigg Boss 3 Tamil fame Meera Mitun has challenged Tamil Nadu CM and asked PM Narendra Modi to change the government and make her CM to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Worthless Govt ! TN at its peek destruction @PMOIndia Dissolve the govt immediately. Pass an ordinance, Make me CM. I challenge in a week I bring whole situation in control,save people lives,1month all criminals will be in Jail,3months corruption free,6 months raise indianeconomy."

Meera Mitun also wrote, "TN Ministers are at fraudulences. I want to save my motherland, I cannot see it getting destroyed. I do really mean the below tweet @narendramodi Give me a chance. I shall prove thee ! I have done Bsc Microbiology, Msc Biotechnology, experience in research, administration, IT ."

This gesture of Meera Mitun of challenging the CM to change the economy, indeed reminds people of the iconic Mudhalavan movie scene. In the film written by Shankar, a journalist played by Arjun takes the office of the CM, played by Raghuvaran and brings drastic changes in the society and economy.

In another tweet, Meera Mitun wrote, "At present,our country needs woman idealism,determination in politics, there is no limit to what we as woman accomplish,Inpolitics,if yu want anything said, ask a man @narendramodi if yu want anything done, ask a woman. ll put al yr efforts in actionnotime @PMOIndia Aturservice."

Meanwhile, Meera Mitun has been known to make controversial statements by posting her bold pictures on social media. Hence, we need to see how the Tamil Nadu government or CM would react to her tweets.

