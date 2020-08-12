Meera Mitun Slams Thalapathy Vijay Yet Again; Advices Him To Learn Planting From Actor Vivekh

The latest update of Vijay on Twitter has thrilled his fans and followers as ever. The actor apparently shared a few pictures of him from his garden on social media, as he took up the popular Green India Challenge. He was nominated by Superstar Mahesh Babu, who also challenged Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR on his 45th birthday.

Well now, it looks like Meera Mitun is not really happy with the recent development as she adviced Vijay on social media. In the tweet, the self-proclaimed model asked the Master star to learn how and where to plant saplings from actor Vivekh, as planting at his villa cannot be considered as a social concern. She wrote, "Planting a sapling in your villa cannot be considered as a social concern, learn from @Actor_Vivek how, where to plant saplings." (sic)

Planting a sapling in your villa is not a social concern, learn from @Actor_Vivek how, where to plant saplings https://t.co/lMl1aso2Ab — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 11, 2020

For the uninitiated, Vivekh is known for his social work. The comedy actor has earlier launched Green Kalam Project to encourage massive tree plantation, after late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam entrusted him with the task of planting one crore saplings in 2009.

Recently, Vivekh took to his social media handle to request fans of Vijay and Mahesh Babu to not compare the superstars' effort (Green India Challenge) with one another as the ultimate aim is greener earth. He had tweeted, "Both mahesh Babu sir n our Vijay sir have millions of fans.When they do some thing good for nature, all their fans will b inspired to follow it n do good.We shd appreciate this. Plz don't ever compare one with another. Our ultimate aim is a greener earth."

Both mahesh Babu sir n our Vijay sir have millions of fans.When they do some thing good for nature,all their fans will b inspired to follow it n do good.We shd appreciate this. Plz don’t ever compare one with another. Our ultimate aim is a greener earth🙏🏼 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) August 12, 2020

Interestingly, Vivekh has also requested Meera to not compare the efforts of the superstars and told her to ask for an open apology n get the love of both Vijay and Mahesh Babu fans. He wrote, "@meera_mitun it seems wt u posted have hurt the feelings of million of Vijay fans.U may kindly ask for an open apology n get the love of both Vijay n Maheshbabu fans. And kindly don't compare any two personalities.this is just a request."

@meera_mitun it seems wt u posted have hurt the feelings of million of Vijay fans.U may kindly ask for an open apology n get the love of both Vijay n Maheshbabu fans. And kindly don’t compare any two personalities.this is just a request.🙏🏼 — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) August 12, 2020

Coming back to Meera's criticizm, this is not the first time the actress has slammed Thalapathy Vijay. She had earlier alleged that the actor was paying his fan clubs to abuse and harass her. The Graghanam actress had also used abusive language against him and his wife Sangeetha through social media, after which she faced flak of the netizens.

