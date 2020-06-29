    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meera Mitun To Take Legal Action Against TikTok For Illegally Using Her Name

      By
      |

      Meera Mitun is one of the most sensuous personalities in Tamil film industry. The actress is quite popular for sharing her bold photos and honest comments on certain issues on social media. Recently, Meera Mitun revealed that she will take legal action against TikTok for illegally using her name.

      Meera Mitun

      In a tweet, Meera Mitun wrote, "I don't use @tiktok us . Never will use. But I see ter is a profile on my name, hastag on my name, used to promote various persons @TikTok_IN . Indians wake up, boycott @tiktok_us Chinese brand. Without my knowledge or my permission @tiktok illegally using my name, fame." (sic)

      Meera Mitun claimed that Chinese App TikTok used her name and fame without her knowledge. Hinting about taking legal action against TikTok, and tagging PM Narendra Modi, she wrote, "Be ready to face legal suite @tiktok_us , surrender all the money you minted illegally on my name, hashtag, market value illegally without my knowledge. An open apology for surviving on an Indian celebrity Market, minting huge loads money defammation for the same @narendramodi." (sic)

      Well, reportedly, China is taking all the data of people who have installed TikTok in their phones. Hence, many governments across the world including India, urged people to uninstall TikTok as well as Chinese apps they have installed.

      Coming back to Meera Mitun, a few weeks ago, she had called Tamil Nadu government 'worthless' as COVID-19 positive cases rose rapidly in the state. She had tweeted, "Worthless Govt ! TN at its peek destruction @PMOIndia Dissolve the govt immediately. Pass an ordinance, Make me CM. I challenge in a week I bring whole situation in control,save people lives,1month all criminals will be in Jail,3months corruption free,6 months raise indianeconomy."

      Also Read : Meera Mitun Says Tamil Nadu Government Is 'Worthless'; Asks PM To Make Her The CM

      Now, let's see what step will Meera Mitun take against TikTok or if TikTok will respond to her.

      Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Meera Mitun To Be Arrested From The House?

      Read more about: meera mitun tiktok
      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X