Meera Mitun To Take Legal Action Against TikTok For Illegally Using Her Name

Meera Mitun is one of the most sensuous personalities in Tamil film industry. The actress is quite popular for sharing her bold photos and honest comments on certain issues on social media. Recently, Meera Mitun revealed that she will take legal action against TikTok for illegally using her name.

In a tweet, Meera Mitun wrote, "I don't use @tiktok us . Never will use. But I see ter is a profile on my name, hastag on my name, used to promote various persons @TikTok_IN . Indians wake up, boycott @tiktok_us Chinese brand. Without my knowledge or my permission @tiktok illegally using my name, fame." (sic)

I don't use @tiktok_us . Never will use. But I see ter is a profile on my name, hastag on my name, used to promote various persons @TikTok_IN . Indians wake up, boycott @tiktok_us Chinese brand. Without my knowledge or my permission @tiktok illegally using my name, fame. — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) June 29, 2020

Meera Mitun claimed that Chinese App TikTok used her name and fame without her knowledge. Hinting about taking legal action against TikTok, and tagging PM Narendra Modi, she wrote, "Be ready to face legal suite @tiktok_us , surrender all the money you minted illegally on my name, hashtag, market value illegally without my knowledge. An open apology for surviving on an Indian celebrity Market, minting huge loads money defammation for the same @narendramodi." (sic)

Be ready to face legal suite @tiktok_us , surrender all the money you minted illegally on my name, hashtag, market value illegally without my knowledge. An open apology for surviving on an Indian celebrity Market, minting huge loads money defammation for the same @narendramodi — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) June 29, 2020

Well, reportedly, China is taking all the data of people who have installed TikTok in their phones. Hence, many governments across the world including India, urged people to uninstall TikTok as well as Chinese apps they have installed.

Coming back to Meera Mitun, a few weeks ago, she had called Tamil Nadu government 'worthless' as COVID-19 positive cases rose rapidly in the state. She had tweeted, "Worthless Govt ! TN at its peek destruction @PMOIndia Dissolve the govt immediately. Pass an ordinance, Make me CM. I challenge in a week I bring whole situation in control,save people lives,1month all criminals will be in Jail,3months corruption free,6 months raise indianeconomy."

Also Read : Meera Mitun Says Tamil Nadu Government Is 'Worthless'; Asks PM To Make Her The CM

Now, let's see what step will Meera Mitun take against TikTok or if TikTok will respond to her.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Meera Mitun To Be Arrested From The House?