    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohan Das Movie Announcement Teaser Out! Vishnu Vishal’s Next Will Leave You Shocked

      By
      |

      As we all know, Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in the thriller, which is said to be the most-awaited film this year. The untitled film is already creating a buzz amongst the masses ever since its announcement. But fans were waiting to know the official title of Vishnu Vishal's upcoming thriller.

      The announcement teaser of Vishnu Vishal's next is out and as expected, it will leave you shocked. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Here's the TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER of my next, directed by @im_the_TWIST. This time the hammer is in my hands Winking face."

      In the video, Vishnu Vishal is in a rough look. The film's title is Mohan Das and it seems to be an edge of the seat thriller with a lot of shocking moments.

      Mohan Das Announcement Teaser

      Earlier, in the announcement poster, Vishnu already hinted about the film. In the photo posted by Vishnu Vishal, one can see, a magazine cover, hammer with blood stains. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Vishnu Vishal's tweet is a ray of hope for his fans as they cherish the moment of his next film's title announcement.

      Apart from the film, Vishnu Vishal was also in news for his relationship with his girlfriend and badminton player, Jwala Gutta. Reports in the leading portals stated that Jwala and Vishnu may get married after the Coronavirus lockdown. We will have to just wait to see that.

      Also Read : Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Get Married After Coronavirus Lockdown?

      On a related note, Vishnu Vishal is currently working on FIR, directed by Manu Anand and stars Manjima Mohan in the female lead. The film also stars Raiza Wilson playing an important role. Vishnu is also a part of Rana Daggubati-starrer Kaadan.

      Read more about: mohan das vishnu vishal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X