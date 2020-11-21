Mookuthi Amman Editor RK Selva Ties The Knot With Anitha

RK Selva has entered wedlock with his long time girlfriend Anitha, a Yoga enthusiast.

Earlier, a few pictures of the duo from their reception had gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Selva looked dashing as he wore an off-white sherwani, while Anitha complimented him with an embroidered lehenga of the same colour.

The editor of the recently released Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman, a few days back took to his social media handle to share pictures with the love of his life to announce his wedding as he wrote, "It all happened 10 years back, a hand to hold and support when I'm down and cherish when I'm happy. A better half for which I will be grateful and happy throughout my life. Feels so emotional and happy to inform you all that I'm marrying the love of my life @yogawithanitha on 20 November 2020. Just one more day to go for the big day."

Talking about his professional life, the young editor has been a part of Tamil films including Santhanam's Biskoth, Gautham Karthik's Ivan Thanthiran, RJ Balaji's LKG, Attakathi Dinesh's Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu and Atharvaa's Boomerang. Notably, Biskoth was released recently on the special occasion of Diwali in theatres post COVID-19 lockdown. Selva is also the editor of the highly awaited Dhanush-starrer Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj. The action drama will have Rajisha Vijayan and Gouri G Kishan in key roles.

