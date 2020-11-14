Mookuthi Amman Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara has released on Disney+ Hotstar today (November 14, 2020) on the special occasion of Diwali. The devotional comedy-drama directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Mookuthi Amman has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Mookuthi Amman was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Recently, RJ Balaji announced that the film will go for a direct-to-OTT on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex initiative and will also be premiering on Star Vijay on Diwali 2020. It is to be noted that there have been several reports regarding the film's digital and satellite rights which is said to have sold for a whopping Rs 20 crore.

Mookuthi Amman will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara essaying the role of Goddess Amman. The film also has an ensemble cast including Urvashi, Moulee, Manobala, Mayilsamy, Smruthi Venkat, Gautham Karthik, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran. Interestingly, RJ Balaji is also playing an important role in the movie bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh.

