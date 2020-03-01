    For Quick Alerts
      Mookuthi Amman: Nayanthara Looks Divine As 'Amman' In The First Look Poster!

      Nayanthara, the lady superstar of Tamil cinema is currently on a high with some highly promising projects in her career. The talented actress is all set to play the first 'Amman' character of her acting career in the upcoming project Mookuthi Amman, which is directed by NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji.

      Recently, the makers revealed the much-awaited first look poster of Mookuthi Amman, through social media platforms. Nayanthara, who essays the titular character in the project looks simply divine as Amman in the highly promising first look poster, that has already taken the social media by storm. However, the actress's complete look for her role was revealed later in the second official poster.

      The team released the second official poster exactly an hour after the release of Mookuthi Amman first look poster. Unlike the first look, the second official poster revealed Nayanthara's complete look as Amman for the movie. The lady superstar looks perfect in the Goddess avathar, in the red-green silk saree and traditional temple jewellery ornament, that is teamed up with a crown and trident.

      Mookkuthi Amman First Look Is Out | Nayanthara-RJ Balaji Duos Mookkuthi Amman First Look Is Here

