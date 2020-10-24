Mookuthi Amman Trailer Featuring Nayanthara And RJ Balaji To Be Out Tomorrow In Tamil And Telugu!

Here's big news! The highly awaited Mookuthi Amman's trailer featuring Lady Superstar Nayanthara and RJ Balaji will be out tomorrow. Dropping a brand new poster from the film, director RJ Balaji wrote, "Ready for the trailer!?! Both #MookuthiAmman - Tamil and #AmmoruThalli - Telugu trailers will be launched tomorrow!!!"

In the poster, the two actors can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Nayanthara as Goddess Amman can be seen flaunting an enthralling smile as she enjoys a grand feast, while RJ Balaji looks dispirited as he shows off idli (rice cake) from the banana leaf platter kept near him.

Ready for the trailer !?!

Both #MookuthiAmman - Tamil and #AmmoruThalli - Telugu trailers will be launched tomorrow !!! ❤️🙏 @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/JJbxOXLuCQ — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) October 24, 2020

On a related note, recently the director had announced the film's release on Disney+ Hotstar and its world television premiere on Star Vijay on Diwali 2020. Announcing the same during a media interaction he said, "Mookuthi Amman is one such movie that I think will resonate with people. For a lot of people Diwali is incomplete without any new movie releases, that too with these tough times people need some happiness and I promise that our film will bring that joy and celebration in this festive season; I am excited to announce that Mookuthi Amman is all set to release as the Diwali blockbuster on India's biggest streaming service Disney+ Hotstar VIP as a Diwali special - it truly is home delivery of Kollywood."

Mookuthi Amman was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The devotional film backed by Ishari K Ganesh has an ensemble cast including Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran.

