Mookuthi Amman Trailer Released: Nayanthara And RJ Balaji Are On A Mission To Abolish Fake Godmen

The highly awaited trailer of Mookuthi Amman has been released. The 2-minute-40-second trailer takes us on a journey of a middle-class family who is approached by Goddess Amman essayed by Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Director RJ Balaji, who is playing a key role in the film as a journalist can be seen helping Amman to abolish fake godmen who are exploiting the emotions of people.

The Tamil version of the trailer is released by the production company Vels Film International, while the Telugu version (titled Ammoru Thalli) has been dropped by Mahesh Babu. Releasing the trailer, the Tollywood Superstar wrote,"Happy to release the trailer of RJ Balaji's directorial debut #AmmoruThalli starring himself and Nayanthara, releasing this Wishing him and the entire team very best."

Here's The Trailer!

Vels film International and our entire team is happy and proud to present you the trailer of

மூக்குத்தி அம்மன் !!!

Earlier, a poster featuring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji was released by the director himself. In the poster, the two actors were seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Nayanthara as Goddess Amman was seen flaunting an enthralling smile as she enjoyed a grand feast, while RJ Balaji looks dispirited as he showed off idli (rice cake) from the banana leaf platter kept near him.

On a related note, recently the director had announced Mookuthi Amman's release on Disney+ Hotstar and its world television premiere on Star Vijay on Diwali 2020. Mookuthi Amman was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The devotional film backed by Ishari K Ganesh has an ensemble cast including Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran.

