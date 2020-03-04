Mysskin And Simbu To Work Together For The First Time?

As we all know director Mysskin had recently grabbed everyone's eyeballs by walking out of the Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2. The Psycho director reportedly had a huge fall out with actor and producer of the film Vishal for increasing the budget by Rs 40 crore.

Amidst all, the latest reports suggest that Mysskin will be directing Simbu in his next film. According to sources, the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya actor has liked the script. A source told Indian Express, "Though Simbu liked the narration, he has not signed on the dotted line yet." The confirmation about the collaboration is yet to come.

Earlier, Mysskin and Simbu were supposed to collaborate for Mugamoodi, but Jiiva ended up doing the role. Mysskin is one of those directors who have never worked with any big stars from the Tamil film industry. The director admitted in one of the interviews that he doesn't write scripts for stars.

A source also hinted that Mysskin might start shooting for the film in April 2020. On the other hand, Simbu is currently working on his delayed political film, Maanadu which will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu.