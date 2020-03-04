    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mysskin And Simbu To Work Together For The First Time?

      By
      |

      As we all know director Mysskin had recently grabbed everyone's eyeballs by walking out of the Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2. The Psycho director reportedly had a huge fall out with actor and producer of the film Vishal for increasing the budget by Rs 40 crore.

      Amidst all, the latest reports suggest that Mysskin will be directing Simbu in his next film. According to sources, the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya actor has liked the script. A source told Indian Express, "Though Simbu liked the narration, he has not signed on the dotted line yet." The confirmation about the collaboration is yet to come.

      Mysskin and Simbu

      Earlier, Mysskin and Simbu were supposed to collaborate for Mugamoodi, but Jiiva ended up doing the role. Mysskin is one of those directors who have never worked with any big stars from the Tamil film industry. The director admitted in one of the interviews that he doesn't write scripts for stars.

      A source also hinted that Mysskin might start shooting for the film in April 2020. On the other hand, Simbu is currently working on his delayed political film, Maanadu which will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

      Read more about: mysskin simbu
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X