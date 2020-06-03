Mysskin’s Next Movie With STR Is An Action Drama, Read Deets Inside!

Of lately, there were reports, that director Mysskin has sidelined STR due to his demand for high remuneration and is planning to rope in Arun Vijay for his next outing. Well now, rumour suggests that the actor is totally in for the director's film, which is touted to be an action drama. It is said that the official confirmation will be made by the makers post -lockdown. The movie will start rolling once STR completes shooting for his highly-anticipated movie Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

On the other hand, Mysskin is also gearing up for the sequel of the 2008 film Anjathe. Arun Vijay will join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker for the first time with this project. Mysskin recently revealed that he had worked on several scripts during the lockdown, and also confirmed that his next will be with Arun Vijay in the lead role. As per reports, Arun totally loved the subject of the cop film, narrated by the director through video conferencing. It is said that Vijay Raghavendra will be producing the project under the banner All in Pictures. The sequel of Anjathe will mark the 32nd movie of the actor. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers about the same.

Meanwhile, Mysskin recently made it to the headlines after he walked out of Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2. The director who later tried to re-join the team with a few terms and conditions was ousted from the film by Vishal, who is also the producer to the sequel to the 2017 action thriller, Thupparivaalan. Talking about STR's project, he was recently seen in a short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The spin-off of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa also featured Trisha Krishna. On the other hand, Arun Vijay was last seen in Mafia. The actor has a bunch of movies in his kitty like Agni Siragugal, Sinam, and Boxer.

