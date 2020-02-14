    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Naan Sirithal Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers

      By
      |

      'Hiphop Tamizha' Adhi and Iswarya Menon starrer Tamil comedy-drama, Naan Sirithal has been leaked online by popular piracy site Tamilrockers on the day of its release. Directed by Raana, Naan Sirithal has been uploaded on Tamilyogi as well.

      Well, the film has got mix reviews from critics. Naan Sirithal has been produced by Sundar C. under the banner Avni Movies. This leak may affect its box-office collection.

      Naan Sirithal Poster

      Check out how netizens have reacted to Naan Sirithal here

      Naan Sirithal Trailer

      Also Read : Naan Sirithal Twitter Review: Here's What Cine-goers Feel About The Comedy Film

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X