Naan Sirithal Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers

'Hiphop Tamizha' Adhi and Iswarya Menon starrer Tamil comedy-drama, Naan Sirithal has been leaked online by popular piracy site Tamilrockers on the day of its release. Directed by Raana, Naan Sirithal has been uploaded on Tamilyogi as well.

Well, the film has got mix reviews from critics. Naan Sirithal has been produced by Sundar C. under the banner Avni Movies. This leak may affect its box-office collection.

Check out how netizens have reacted to Naan Sirithal here

#Naansirithal First half :- Still now going good without any flaws.. Thala - Thalapathy movie scenes ultimate 🤣😂! Looking forward for second half #NaanSirithal #Naansirithalreview #NaansirithalFromToday — santhoshraj (@Iamsantho) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal (Tamil) - Interval - Super quirky nervous-laughter concept. Just the two funny situational scenes till now. #Thala & #Thalapathy references work fine, but the #Thalaivar reference was needless. Plenty of exaggerated moments and performances.



'Average' so far. — Review Ram (@moviereviewram) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal -3.25/5 second half over takes the first half and makes us laugh even more than first half....good watch and perfect outing for youngsters #NaanSirithaal #NaanSirithalFromFeb14 @hiphoptamizha @Ishmenon @Rockfortent — Ismail Syed (@farwayfromsight) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal Review - 3.5/5



laughter is heard until the end in theater 🔥



1st Half 💥💥



2nd Half 💥@hiphoptamizha Terrific Performance (Acting + Music)@Ishmenon Looking Gorgeous every frame@the_raana Screenplay 👌#PadavaaGopi Comedy Ultimate@AvniGroups @Rockfortent — SOUTH FDFS (@southfdfs) February 14, 2020

Naan Sirithal Trailer

