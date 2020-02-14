Naan Sirithal Twitter Review: Here’s What Cine-goers Feel About The Comedy Film

Naan Sirithal starring 'Hiphop Tamizha' Adhi and Iswarya Menon has finally hit the theatres today. The Tamil comedy-drama is directed by Raana and produced by Sundar C. under the banner Avni Movies.

The film has already created a buzz amongst the masses for its hilarious comedy scenes which were shown in the trailer. Hence, audiences were indeed excited to watch Naan Sirithal in cinema halls. Naan Sirithal also stars K. S. Ravikumar, Badava Gopi, Sujata Sivakumar, Sha Ra, Pandiarajan and others in supporting roles.

So, let's see what cine-goers feel about the comedy film

#NaanSirithal 3/5 Watchable Time Pass Entertainer. Liked Aadhi's Performance. Few Comedy Scenes Works, Few Flat. Average BGM & Songs. Gud 1st Half, Avg 2nd Half.



MM > NT > NS (For Me) — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal Interval: Neat so far. The concept is what makes the film click, even though the laugh-out-loud comedy is on the lower side. This is tailor-made material for the youth, interestingly conceived scenes with lots of real life references! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal - 3.25/5@hiphoptamizha once again back with a complete laugh ride. Has a good message in end. @the_raana takes a interesting plot and executed with gripping screenplay.



Over all - " Fun filled Entertainer " — V2Cinemas (@V2Cinemas) February 14, 2020

#NaanSirithal -3.25/5 second half over takes the first half and makes us laugh even more than first half....good watch and perfect outing for youngsters #NaanSirithaal #NaanSirithalFromFeb14 @hiphoptamizha @Ishmenon @Rockfortent — ranjith s (@lovewithcinema) February 14, 2020

#Naansirithal First half :- Still now going good without any flaws.. Thala - Thalapathy movie scenes ultimate 🤣😂! Looking forward for second half #NaanSirithal #Naansirithalreview #NaansirithalFromToday — santhoshraj (@Iamsantho) February 14, 2020

