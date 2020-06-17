Nakkhul And Wife Sruti Expecting First Child; Seek Blessings From Fans On Social Media

Actor-singer Nakkhul and wife Sruti spilled the beans on social media as they unveiled the news of expecting their first baby together. The actor was seen all smiles as he posed with his wife, as she flaunted her baby bump. The 36-year-old star also wrote a heartwarming note for his fans seeking blessings and announcing the big news.

He wrote, "Hey fam .. My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and I! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman ..#oola is already acting pricey and putting full-on tantrums galore. She even snarls at me now a day's..Need all your love and blessing as always.. P.S. Thank you for all those lovely birthday wishes and messages! Really means a lot Fam."

Check out the adorable picture here!

The announcement came on the special occasion of his birthday on June 15. The duo was also seen striking a pose with their pet named Oola. In the pictures, Nakkhul sported a blue coloured watermelon print shirt, while Sruti dressed up in a pink wide collar dress. The charming duo, who always set couple goals, had tied the knot in 2016.

Nakkhul started off his career with S Shankar's Boys. Post the huge success of the 2003 movie, the actor was seen delivering tremendous performance in Vallinam, Tamizhuku En Ondrai Alathavum, Kadhalil Vizhunthen, among many others.

Nakkhul Completes Tom Holland Challenge In First Attempt, Fans Can't Stop Praising Him

Chiyaan 60: Is Thiravukol Mandiravadhi The Official Title Of Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj-Dhruv Movie?