      Nakkhul Completes Tom Holland Challenge In First Attempt, Fans Can’t Stop Praising Him

      By
      |

      The ongoing lockdown is giving tough time to all the people in India. However, people are doing some kind of activities at home to kill time. Like all the commoners, celebs are also doing various activities amid their quarantine period.

      Amidst all, there are many interesting challenges are trending in different social media platforms. Right from Roger Federer's volleying challenge to Liv Cooke's freestyle challenges, celebrities have been doing these activities with great enthusiasm. In all the challenges, the Spider-Man star Tom Holland's challenge is currently breaking the internet.

      Nakkhul aces Tom Holland challenge

      Well, the challenge is to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand. Taking up this challenge, Nakkhul Jaidev recently posted a video of himself doing the Tom Holland Challenge and his fans can't take their eyes off from him.

      Also Read : PHOTOS: Actor Nakul Enters Wedlock, Marriage Attended By Famous Tamil Celebrities!

      Sharing the video on Instagram, Nakkhul wrote, "#tomhollandchallenge🤸‍♂️ #conquered in the first attempt."

      View this post on Instagram

      #tomhollandchallenge🤸‍♂️ #conquered in the first attempt 😁 . . Thanks for nominating me @anirudhram 🤘🏼 . . I nominate @snehadesu @danushbhaskar @sandsss_x @kssurya99 @navee_krishnan_official @sidvipin @muthuraj_dancer @charan_mufc @sureshkumarlb @ramesh_ramgin 😁 . . 📸 @srubee ❤️ . . #quarantinechallenge #tomhollandchallenge #beentheredonethat #lockdown #lockdownmadness #kollywood #cheapthrills #thrillseeker #thrills #firstattempt

      A post shared by Nakkhul Jaidev (@actornakkhul) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

      In the above video, Nakkhul is looking attractive in shirtless avatar. He can be seen wearing boxer shorts and doing handstand like a professional. His muscular body is setting the internet on fire. His fans can't stop praising him for his fitness.

      Check comments:

      chidananda8255 Vera level bro

      aasif_ashley Edhukku avalo kasta padiringa bro nindu pothalea sikirama pothuralaam la

      varunraghavanofficial awesome bruh

      samueltrajan I am still failing. Soon to progress

      sasi_freelance_artist You Did It Nakkhul, Smiling At The End Is Real Victory

      On the weekend, Rakul Preet Singh too put up a video on her page and she also did the Tom Holland challenge perfectly. Well, these activities keep people engaged and physically fit during this lockdown.

      View this post on Instagram

      Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way 😜😂 #quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it’s like a super elevated plank , amazing for your core. @anshukayoga @rhea_chakraborty @akansharanjankapoor I nominate u to take this up 💪🏻💪🏻 #strongisthenewsexy #strongereveryday

      A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT

      Also Read : Nakul Is All Set To Unleash His New Avatar In 'Sei'

      Read more about: nakkhul tom holland challenge
      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 15:31 [IST]
