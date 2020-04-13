Nakkhul Completes Tom Holland Challenge In First Attempt, Fans Can’t Stop Praising Him

The ongoing lockdown is giving tough time to all the people in India. However, people are doing some kind of activities at home to kill time. Like all the commoners, celebs are also doing various activities amid their quarantine period.

Amidst all, there are many interesting challenges are trending in different social media platforms. Right from Roger Federer's volleying challenge to Liv Cooke's freestyle challenges, celebrities have been doing these activities with great enthusiasm. In all the challenges, the Spider-Man star Tom Holland's challenge is currently breaking the internet.

Well, the challenge is to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand. Taking up this challenge, Nakkhul Jaidev recently posted a video of himself doing the Tom Holland Challenge and his fans can't take their eyes off from him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nakkhul wrote, "#tomhollandchallenge🤸‍♂️ #conquered in the first attempt."

In the above video, Nakkhul is looking attractive in shirtless avatar. He can be seen wearing boxer shorts and doing handstand like a professional. His muscular body is setting the internet on fire. His fans can't stop praising him for his fitness.

Check comments:

chidananda8255 Vera level bro

aasif_ashley Edhukku avalo kasta padiringa bro nindu pothalea sikirama pothuralaam la

varunraghavanofficial awesome bruh

samueltrajan I am still failing. Soon to progress

sasi_freelance_artist You Did It Nakkhul, Smiling At The End Is Real Victory

On the weekend, Rakul Preet Singh too put up a video on her page and she also did the Tom Holland challenge perfectly. Well, these activities keep people engaged and physically fit during this lockdown.

