Navarasa: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman & Others Collaborate For Tamil Anthology
Netflix recently announced Tamil anthology titled as Navarasa. The upcoming anthology has nine stories based on nine emotions. Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa is indeed special for Kollywood fans, as it is bringing top actors, directors and technicians from Tamil film industry together.
Notably, nine directors such as KV Anand, Bejoy Nambiar, Ponram, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Halitha Shameem, Arvind Swami and Rathindran R Prasad will helm the nine short films without taking any fees. Navarasa's profit will be a contribution to the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) technicians, who got affected by the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Star Cast
The nine stories of Navarasa will include powerful stars like Suriya, Revathy, Prasanna, Parvathy, Nithya Menen, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Gautham Karthik, Simha, Poorna, Ashok Selvan, Vikranth and Aishwarya Rajesh. It will be a treat to see such big stars from the Tamil film industry to work in the much-awaited anthology.
Navarasa Crew
Renowned Music composers like AR Rahman, D Imman, Aruldev, Ron Ethan, Karthik, Ghibran, Justin Prabhakaran and Govind Vasantha will compose tracks and BGM of the nine stories based on nine emotions. On the other hand, the cinematography department will be handled by Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, Santosh Sivan, Balasubrahmaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Viraj Singh and V Babu.
Nine Emotions AKA ‘Rasas’
The makers of the Tamil anthology issued a statement which reads, "We are pleased to announce the Tamil anthology, Navarasa helmed by the combined genius of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan the nine-film anthology will narrate stories across nine ‘rasas' (emotions), to launch exclusively on Netflix across 190 countries. The nine-film anthology is based on the nine rasas (emotions) - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder."
