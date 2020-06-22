Nayanthara All Set To Enter Wedlock With Vignesh Shivan In November?

Looks like the rumours about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are here to stay. Be it for the recent one about them being tested positive for COVID-19 or their never-ending wedding dates being circulated on social media. Recently the duo's spokesperson had rubbished the reports of the couple getting hitched in a temple amid the lockdown. Well now, new reports claim that the duo is planning to enter wedlock in November, this year.

The Lady Superstar and the talented director will reportedly tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony with a very limited guest list. However, there is no official confirmation about the same by either of the parties involved.

On a related note, to quash the rumours about them getting tested positive, Vignesh took to his social media handle to share an adorable video of him and Nayanthara dancing to 'Baby Shark' rhyme, with the toddler face filters. He wrote, "And..that's how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts.. Anyways! To our well wishers...we are happy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and you jokes! God bless." On the other hand, Nayanthara's team has rubbished the rumours with an official statement.

Well, the duo is known to have fallen for each other during the duo's movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The movie directed by Vignesh Shivan, had Nayanthara essaying the role of a deaf woman. It was the latter who revealed her relationship with the director during an award ceremony.

Talking about the upcoming projects, the duo is gearing up to work together yet again in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Touted to be a rom-com, the flick will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Bankrolled by Vignesh under the banner Rowdy Pictures along with Seven Screen Studio production company, the movie will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Nayanthara is also a part of RJ Balaji's film Mookuthi Amman. While talking about the theme of the film, Balaji, had revealed that Mookuthi Amman will be a 100% devotional flick, which has an ensemble cast including Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran.

