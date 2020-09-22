Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Back To Chennai After Goa, Kerala Vacay! Pictures Go Viral!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's recent picture has taken the internet by storm. The duo who was on a trip to Kerala and Goa are finally back home, and a few pictures of them landing in Chennai has now gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, the south diva can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pleated skirt along with black shades while Vignesh donned a white t-shirt with a black jacket and grey denim. The duo looked stunning together as they were all smiles and walked their way holding hands.

Earlier, the duo's vacay pictures from Goa and Kerala went viral as Vignesh shared them on his social media handles. Nayanthara and Vignesh apparently kicked off their trip from Kerala, where they celebrated Onam with family in August. The Naanum Rowdy Thaan director had shared pictures of them wearing traditional Kerala attires, and captioned the picture from Kochi as "Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's faces :)."

Later, the couple was seen enjoying a vacation in Goa as they celebrated Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian and Vignesh Shivan's birthday. Among all the pictures taken from Candolim Beach (as suggested in Vignesh Shivan's Instagram location), the one that garnered a huge response is Nayanthara's adorable picture in a white dress. Vignesh had clicked a few candid shots of the actress with greenery all around, and she indeed looked beautiful in her no-makeup look. He captioned the picture as "White is always wonderful". Well, fans can't keep calm as they yearn for more pictures of the adorable couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Rajinikanth's 2020 film Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. Vignesh and Nayanthara will join hands in reel life as well, as they will be working together in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Touted to be a rom-com, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

