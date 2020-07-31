Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Announce Their Wedding After Visiting Lord Rahu’s Temple?

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Hindu Temple Visits

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had visited various Hindu temples before the lockdown began in the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, there is only one temple left, but due to the restrictions in travelling, the duo delayed their plans.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Wedding Announcement

Nayanthara has a belief in astrology. Her astrologer has reportedly suggested several temples to visit with her beau Vignesh Shivan. Now, as per reports, the South Siren and her boyfriend will be visiting Lord Rahu's temple in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam. After they visit the temple, they are expected to announce their wedding date.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Relationship

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are in a relationship for quite a long time now. They first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They have been dating each other since the film's release. Before dating Vignesh, the actress was in a relationship with Prabhu Deva. After her breakup with the choreographer-director, she stayed single for a long time. Now, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are living together happily.

Future Projects

Nayanthara will next be seen as a goddess in RJ Balaji's directorial venture, Mookuthi Amman. She is also a part of her beau Vignesh Shivan's romantic-comedy, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.