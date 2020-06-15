Nayanthara Charges Zero Remuneration For Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal?

Vignesh Shivan's upcoming multi-starrer project Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, the movie has already garnered the attention it needed before the release.

Well now, we have a special update. We hear that Nayanthara has decided not to take any remuneration from the first copy budget of the film. Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan, the rumoured beau of the Lady Superstar, is also one of the producers of the film bankrolling under the banner Rowdy Pictures along with the Seven Screen Studio production company. Apparently, the actress has decided to completely cut off her remuneration for the project due to her inundated love for Vignesh.

However, there is no confirmation about the same from the maker's side as of now, and it is also not known if she would share the profit of the film after its release.

Talking about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film is expected to be an out and out commercial movie. In an earlier interview with Times of India, Vignesh has revealed that the movie's script had been penned two years ago. He was quoted as saying, "the title explains everything, it will be a fun rom-com that sticks to the genre. This is a script that we had planned to do two years ago. Writing takes time and we thought this was the best time to make it." He had also revealed that Vijay will be seen in a bulked-up avatar in the highly-anticipated movie.

Though the lead actresses have earlier worked with Vijay Sethupathi, the rom-com will mark the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Renowned music director Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for the project. Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Anirudh had earlier joined hands for the 2015 blockbuster film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

