Nayanthara & Her BF Vignesh Shivan Tested Positive For COVID-19? Actress’ Team Slams Reports

Chennai has become one of the major hotspots in India, where Coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing. While, Tamil Nadu government has imposed lockdown in the city, a latest buzz on the internet states that the South siren Nayanthara and her director-boyfriend Vignesh Shivan tested positive for COVID-19.

A leading Tamil daily reported that Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan are COVID-19 positive. After the news came to public, Nayanthara fans started praying for her speedy recovery. But on the other side, Nayanthara's team quickly reacted to the report and cleared the air.

Nayanthara's team said that it was a baseless rumour. The actress is absolutely fine and is staying at her residence. However, they have not given any clarification about Vignesh Shivan yet. However, Vignesh also reacted to the same by posting a video of Nayanthara and him using baby face filter. While sharing a video, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "And .., that's how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts 🥳 Anyways! To our well-wishers 😇 We are happy 😊 healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! 😇😇😇 God bless 😇😇😇🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️"

Due to growth in the number of cases in Chennai, many Tamil stars have moved out of the city and started staying in farmhouses and resorts, situated in the outskirts of the metropolitan cities of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Talking about Nayanthara, the Bigil actress has been in a live-in relationship with Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, the 35-year-old actress is planning to get married to Vignesh later this year. Reports also suggested that Nayanthara and Vignesh would get married in a temple amid lockdown, but neither of them confirmed the news.

Also Read : Nayanthara Charges Zero Remuneration For Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal?

On the professional note, Nayanthara will next be seen in films like Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Annaatthe also stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh and others in pivotal roles. In Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara will be seen in the role of a Goddess.

Also Read : Nayanthara To Tie The Knot With BF Vignesh Shivan In A Temple Amid The Lockdown?

Nayanthara's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is being directed by her beau Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.