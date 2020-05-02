Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman: Director RJ Balaji Makes A Revelation!

Nayanthara, the lady superstar is all set to play a goddess for the first time in her career in the upcoming movie Mookuthi Amman. The movie, which is touted to be a satirical comedy, is currently under the post-production stage. Recently, RJ Balaji, the director of the project made an interesting revelation about Mookuthi Amman.

According to RJ Balaji, the Nayanthara starrer was originally slated to release on May 1, 2020, the international labourers day. But the makers had to postpone the release due to the coronavirus threat and all India lockdown. Balaji made the revelation in a recent live chat session with his fans and followers.