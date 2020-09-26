Nayanthara Mourns The Death Of Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says ‘The Divine Voice Is No More’

Celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise has indeed left a void which is irreparable. The 74-year-old vocalist breathed his last yesterday (September 25, 2020) at Chennai's MGM Healthcare after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. SPB's last rites were performed today (September 26, 2020) by his family members including son SP Charan at his Red Hills Farmhouse in Chennai. He was cremated with complete state honours, as announced by the Tamil Nadu government.

Well, innumerable fans and followers including the film fraternity are still coping up with the loss of their favourite singer, with many sharing pictures and posting condolence messages on social media.

Among them is south actress Nayanthara, who expressed her grief over the death of the legendary singer. In a note, which is being circulated on social media, the actress has penned that it is hard to believe that SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. Her note read, "The divine voice is no more. SP Balasubrahmanyam sir was the voice of all seasons and voice of all reasons. Generations across We had all our emotions connected by the only and one voice of "SP Balsubrahmanyam sir". It is hard to believe that you are no more to entertain us, but you leave your eternal voice to be with us."

Furthermore, she bid adieu to the singer and expressed condolences to the family, friends and fans of SPB. She wrote, "Even at this juncture of mourning our search to emote ends only in your songs. Such was your presence. You had worked tirelessly over the years to entertain us and we give you a tearful farewell to rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to your family, friends, colleagues and the countless millions of fans across the world."

Meanwhile, several celebs including Thalapathy Vijay, director Bharathiraja, singer Mano, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, comedian Mayilsami, AIADMK leader D Jayakumarand, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav and others were seen attending the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has though left the world, but will forever be remembered for his evergreen songs.

