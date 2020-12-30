Nayanthara Not A Part Of Period Film Based On Queen Velu Nachiyar’s Life; Confirms PR Team

Not too long ago, speculations were rife that Nayanthara after the success of her recent venture Mookuthi Amman, is all set to be a part of a women-centric film. It was said that Lady Superstar will be playing a strong role of queen Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar in her biopic.

Well now, the actress' PR Team has clarified about the ongoing buzz as they have denied Nayanthara signing the warrior queen's biopic.

The D'One team has issued a statement that says, "Certain news stating that Ms. Nayanthara is a part of the period film based on the life on Queen Velu Nachiyar has been circulating in some sections of the media. Ms Nayanthara categorically denies such a movie and we voice her opinion on the same to the media. This is a baseless rumour and on behalf of our client we request the media to verify the facts before publishing. Verification is just a call or message or mail away."

For the uninitiated, Velu Nachiyar was the first Indian queen and freedom fighter to engage in a war with the East India Company. With the official statement of the team going viral, fans have expressed their support for the actress.

On a related note, Nayanthara's next with Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe, which was being filmed in Hyderabad is kept on halt after a few team members tested positive for COVID-19. A couple of days after the announcement, Thalaiva was admitted to Apollo hospital owing to blood pressure fluctuations. The actor upon recovery returned to Chennai and announced that he won't be launching his political party, citing his health reasons. Notably, Nayanthara has also returned to Chennai and is gearing up to celebrate New Year with beau Vignesh Shivan.

