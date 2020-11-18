Nayanthara’s Netrikann Teaser Out! Lady Superstar Is All Set To Impress Us With Her Performance

Popular actress Nayanthara turned 36 today, and on her birthday, the South Siren gave a special treat to her fans by releasing the teaser of her next, Netrikann. Nayanthara shared a link of the teaser and wrote, "Here it is #NetriKannTeaser for you all."

In the teaser, Nayanthara can be seen playing a visually challenged girl, who is trying to nab a serial killer. The teaser of the film starts with the South Siren's voice over, as she narrates the story of innocent goats and cunning wolf. Netrikann teaser has some horrifying shots. In one of the scenes, the actress is shown walking as a dog guides her and it indeed generates excitement amongst the masses.

Ahead of Netrikann teaser release, Nayanthara's boyfriend and director Vignesh Shivan wished his ladylove on Twitter and informed fans about the teaser. Sharing the poster of Netrikann, Vignesh wrote, "May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy."

Produced by Vignesh Shivan, Netrikann also stars Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in key roles. Directed by Milind Rau, the film is all set to hit the screens in 2021.

