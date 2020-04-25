Nayanthara’s ‘No Promotion’ Policy Comes To An End! Likely To Make Appearance In Future Events!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, is one such actress who literally owns the tag of beauty with brains. She has undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience down south with her unconventional selection of movies, acting tactics, and charm. The actress has been making the headlines since long, for staying away from promotional activities of movies. She apparently has a clause in her agreement for films that clearly states that she will not be a part of any event related to the project. Lately, there was a buzz that Nayanthara would be part of Bigil starring Vijay and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's promotional event, but her absence proved that the actress is clear with her policy.

Well, as per a new rumour the south diva has given her nod to be a part of the promotional events of her future projects. As of now, the actress or her team hasn't confirmed the rumoured decision.

Earlier, during an interview with Vogue India, Nayanthara revealed the reason why she doesn't attend any event, be it pre-release or promotional. She said that a lot of times, she has been misquoted and it was too tough for her to handle. She was quoted saying, "I don't want the world to know what I am thinking. I am a very private person. I'm not very good with crowds." She also added, "I've been misquoted and misinterpreted a lot of times. It was too much for me to handle. My job is to act. The films should speak for themselves."

Actor Radha Ravi known for his controversial statement, had slammed Nayanthara for not attending promotional events despite being paid huge remuneration. Responding to the same, the actress' rumoured beau Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter and lashed out at him for his remarks.

Talking about her future ventures, Nayanthara will feature in Netrikann, RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

