Nayanthara's Remuneration For Annaatthe: Has The Actress Slashed Her Fee For Rajinikanth Starrer?

That Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress in the South film industry is a well-known fact. Considering her ever-growing fan following and popularity, we aren't surprised that the talented actress charges a bomb to do a film. In fact, for Darbar, the Lady Superstar was paid Rs 5.5 crore as per a report in International Business Times.

Currently, Nayanthara has three Tamil films in her kitty and a Telugu project as well. Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is one of them. Directed by Siva, the Tamil action-drama also features Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy in the lead roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the motion poster of Annaatthe was released just a few days back.

And now we have got some interesting information regarding the multi-starrer film. We hear Nayanthara, despite being a superstar in her own right, has apparently reduced her remuneration for the movie. The Bigil heroine has roughly taken a pay cut of around 20% and will be paid Rs 4.5 crore for Annaatthe according to an International Business Times report.

Not just Nayanthara but even Rajinikanth is being paid less for the film as Sun Pictures is a local company based in Tamil Nadu. Lyca Productions, on the other hand, is a corporate firm that had bankrolled Darbar and hence both Rajinikanth and Nayanthara were paid handsomely for their last outing.

Coming back to Annaatthe, its Rajinikanth's first film with directed Siva and therefore everyone is super excited to see what they bring together on the big screen. Also, actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar will be sharing screen space with the Thalaivaa after 28 long years and that's another reason why we are looking forward to Annaatthe.

