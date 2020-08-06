Nayanthara To Play Keerthy Suresh’s Mother In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe?

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The shooting of the film has been halted for now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual lockdown. Annaatthe recently made it to the headlines for its star-studded cast including Lady Superstar Nayanthara and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

With many speculations doing the rounds about the roles of the two beautiful actresses, a recent report claims that Nayanthara will be essaying the role of Keerthy Suresh's mother in Annaatthe. Surprised? If yes, we are in the same league! As per recent grapevine, Nayanthara has taken up the role citing her importance and highlighting factor in the movie. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers or the actress as of now.

Well, this is not the first time Annaatthe has became victim of rumours and speculations. Earlier, it was heard that the makers have decided to shelve the project. Later on, an official confirmation was made regarding the project and the team reiterated that the movie is totally happening.

On a related note, the latest reports suggest that Thalaiva has requested the makers to resume the shoot only when the pandemic subsides. The first schedule which was being shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City has been completed. The cast and crew of Annaatthe were shooting the second schedule of the film, when the pandemic hit the world.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe will also feature Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori in key roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the movie is slated to release on Pongal 2021. Music composer of Ajith's Viswasam, D Imman has been roped in to score tracks and BGM for the big-budget movie.

