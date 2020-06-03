Nayanthara To Tie The Knot With BF Vignesh Shivan In A Temple Amid The Lockdown?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are in a relationship for 4 years now. The lovely couple is in a live-in relationship and has been sharing their romantic pictures on social media. Ever since they got into a relationship, speculations regarding their wedding surfaced many times. However, they never responded to it. But now, a latest buzz suggests that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to get married during this lockdown period.

Yes, you read that right! According to the latest update in Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh are keen to marry amid lockdown, with a limited number of guests. They are planning to have a simple marriage at a temple and want to make it official. However, there is no official confirmation from either Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan.

For those who are unversed, Nayanthara was earlier in a relationship with actor Silambarasan aka Simbu, and later with filmmaker and choreographer Prabhu Deva. The actress was about to get married to Prabhu Deva, but things went wrong and later she broke up with him. After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara stayed single for quite a long time.

Also Read : Nayanthara Likely To Work With Ex-Beau Prabhu Deva

In 2015, Nayanthara met filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The duo hit it off instantly. On many occasions, Nayanthara called him the love of his life. The actress is also feeling positive after getting into a relationship with Vignesh. Hence, it's not surprising that the duo has decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Also Read : Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Go Down Memory Lane & Fans Can't Get Over Their Déjà Vu Moment

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.