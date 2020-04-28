Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Go Down Memory Lane & Fans Can’t Get Over Their Déjà Vu Moment

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are madly in love with each other, and fans want them to get married as soon as possible. Reports were also stating that the love birds may tie the knot soon.

Vignesh Shivan has recently shared a fun behind the scenes video from his film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and said that he's missing work badly. The duo went down memory lane and enjoyed their Déjà vu moment. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "Once upon a time in PondyWood !"

In the video, one can see, lovebirds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara having a discussion about the scene on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan at the beach. The beautiful sea of Pondicherry in the background is truly mesmerizing. Moreover, in the video, Nayanthara and Vignesh break out in laughter flashing their million-dollar smile. Well, netizens can't get over Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Déjà vu moment and we can totally understand their love for them.

See some comments here:

Well, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Sharing some behind the scene pictures with him, Vignesh Shivan, the writer and directer of the film, wrote, "First day of shooting with the awesome , wonder of an actor and a super humble human being @actorvijaysethupathi !"

The film was a love story of Kadambari, a hearing-impaired girl played by Nayanthara, and Pandian, (Vijay Sethupathi) son of a cop, who tries to take down a ruthless politician, who had killed Kadambari's parents.

Coming back to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's relationship, the duo has been dating for quite a long time. After getting into a relationship with Vignesh, Nayanthara also got the word 'Positive' tattooed on her hand. Well, it indicates that the actress is feeling positive about her future with Vignesh.