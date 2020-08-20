    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nenjame Song From Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Is Out!

      By
      |

      Nenjame song from Doctor, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starring comical thriller is finally out. The makers released the much-awaited second song from the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial through the official YouTube channel of Sony Music South, recently. Nenjame, which is a romantic melody is now winning the internet with its unique composition and beautiful visualization.

      Unlike the first song Chellamma, which was a highly entertaining fun number, Nenjame is an intense romantic song. The song's visuals, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan are completely shot in black and white, which makes it stand out. Nenjame is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Mohanrajan has penned the lyrics.

      Nenjame Song From Sivakarthikeyans Doctor Is Out | Nenjame Song From Doctor Wins The Internet

      Doctor marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with Nelson Dilip Kumar, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with the recent hit Kolamavu Kokila that featured Nayanthara in the titular role. Interestingly, it took the actor-director duo so long to come together for a film, even though they are close friends from the past 14 years. Doctor, which is said to be a comical thriller, revolves around a medical practitioner who gets entangled in a series of incidents.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X