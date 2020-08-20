Nenjame Song From Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Is Out!

Nenjame song from Doctor, the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan starring comical thriller is finally out. The makers released the much-awaited second song from the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial through the official YouTube channel of Sony Music South, recently. Nenjame, which is a romantic melody is now winning the internet with its unique composition and beautiful visualization.

Unlike the first song Chellamma, which was a highly entertaining fun number, Nenjame is an intense romantic song. The song's visuals, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and leading lady Priyanka Arul Mohan are completely shot in black and white, which makes it stand out. Nenjame is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Mohanrajan has penned the lyrics.

Doctor marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with Nelson Dilip Kumar, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with the recent hit Kolamavu Kokila that featured Nayanthara in the titular role. Interestingly, it took the actor-director duo so long to come together for a film, even though they are close friends from the past 14 years. Doctor, which is said to be a comical thriller, revolves around a medical practitioner who gets entangled in a series of incidents.