Nikki Galrani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Requests Fans To Be Safe In An Emotional Note!

Maragadha Naanayam actress Nikki Galrani revealed in a social media post that she tested COVID-19 positive last week. In an emotional note penned for her fans and followers, the south diva shared her experience of going through the tough time. Nikki, who is currently quarantining at her home said that she is recovering well following all the necessary protocols.

Revealing that the symptoms for her were the usual ones like fever and bad throat, she wrote, "I was tested for COVID-19 last week & my results came out positive. There is a lot of stigma and uncertainty surrounding the corona virus and so I wanted to share my experience with you guys. Thankfully mine was a mild case with the usual symptoms such as bad throat, fever, loss of smell and taste etc. However I'm recovering well following all the necessary protocols. I feel lucky to be able to stay home & quarantine."

Nikki Galrani expressed worry over everyone who could be much more affected by the virus. She then requested her fans to follow all protocols needed in this regard. She wrote, "I know it's a really scary time for everyone right now and it's important that we be safe & think of other people's safety. Considering my age & that I have no pre existing medical conditions, I know I will get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends and everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and don't go out unless you absolutely want to."

As Nikki ended the note, she requested her fans to spend time with their family members and to reach out for help if one is anxious or depressed.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Kee alongside Jiiva. She will next be seen in Rajavamsam. The action-drama directed by Kathirvelu, will have Sasikumar in the lead role.

