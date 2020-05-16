Nithya Menen Auctions Her Custom-Made Lakme Fashion Week Dress To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Victims
Currently, entire India is under the threat of deadly COVID-19, which has been spreading rapidly all across the country. India has so far reported 85,940 positive cases, in which 2753 people have lost their lives and 30,258 recovered.
In the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, celebrities are doing everything possible to help the common people as well as the frontline workers, to deal with the situation amid lockdown. However, actress Nithya Menen is implementing quite a unique idea to raise funds for COVID-19 affected people from the villages.
Nithya Menen During Quarantine
Ever since the lockdown was announced, Nithya Menen is staying away from social media. Many celebrities have been trying to get connected with their fans by posting workout or cooking videos online but Nithya has not posted anything for quite a while now.
Nithya Menen’s Unique Idea
After a long gap, Nithya Menen recently posted a video, in which she announced to do her bit towards the Coronavirus relief work by auctioning her dress. The amount generated from the bidding will be donated for the people in villages hit by the COVID-19. In the video on Instagram, she said, "I have something interesting for you today. I am giving away this dress for auction. 100 percent of the proceeds is going to Arpanam Trust, which is going to help villages self-sustain and help them get back on their feet and financial stability during this time."
Custom-Made Dress Of Lakme Fashion Week
Nithya is auctioning a dress that she sported when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion week. She mentioned in the post, "This is custom-made designer dress which was made especially for me to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. I think some of you might recognise this. I had put pictures on handle before. Coming back to the bid, go and bid for this, from 17th may at 4 pm and u will be getting the dress I wore and a note from me. I can't wait to see who gets this."
Future Projects
Nithya Menen was last seen in Tamil film Psycho. She will also be seen in a Malayalam film, Kolaambi. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu-starrer, Mission Mangal.
